REPLIGEN (NASDAQ:RGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business earned $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.4. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPLIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGEN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repligen in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repligen stock.

Repligen

EAGLE MATERIALS (NYSE:EXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year ($8.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 15.19% in the coming year, from $8.49 to $9.78 per share. Eagle Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Materials in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eagle Materials stock.

Eagle Materials

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to decrease by -6.04% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.40 per share. Huntington Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBAN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntington Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huntington Bancshares stock.

Huntington Bancshares

GARRETT MOTION (NYSE:GTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Garrett Motion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to $1.58 per share. Garrett Motion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARRETT MOTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garrett Motion in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Garrett Motion stock.

Garrett Motion