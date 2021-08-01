3M (NYSE:MMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMM)

3M last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Its revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $8.74 earnings per share over the last year ($9.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for 3M are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $10.59 per share. 3M has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3M in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” 3M stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA (NYSE:SC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Santander Consumer USA are expected to decrease by -40.78% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $3.82 per share. Santander Consumer USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Santander Consumer USA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Santander Consumer USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO BRADESCO (NYSE:BBDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5.

PREMIER FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Premier Financial are expected to decrease by -16.57% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $2.77 per share. Premier Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Premier Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Premier Financial stock.

