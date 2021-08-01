EURONET WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:EEFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Euronet Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EURONET WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euronet Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Euronet Worldwide stock.

Euronet Worldwide

CHAMPIONX (NASDAQ:CHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.98 per share. ChampionX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHAMPIONX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChampionX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChampionX stock.

ChampionX

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share).

IS LIBERTY GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Global stock.

Liberty Global

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:MRLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The company earned $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Marlin Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

