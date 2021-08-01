HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year ($4.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -8.33% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $4.51 per share. Heartland Financial USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLF)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Financial USA in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heartland Financial USA stock.

HUMANA (NYSE:HUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUM)

Humana last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana has generated $18.75 earnings per share over the last year ($28.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Humana are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $21.66 to $24.56 per share. Humana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUMANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUM)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humana in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Humana stock.

NORTHEAST BANK (NASDAQ:NBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($7.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Northeast Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SKYWEST (NASDAQ:SKYW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SkyWest are expected to grow by 95.90% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $3.82 per share. SkyWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKYWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SKYW)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SkyWest in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SkyWest stock.

SkyWest