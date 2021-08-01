MERIDIAN (NASDAQ:MRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for Meridian are expected to decrease by -34.28% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $3.01 per share. Meridian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRBK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meridian stock.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SSNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 5.25% in the coming year, from $4.38 to $4.61 per share. SS&C Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSNC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SS&C Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SS&C Technologies stock.

SANOFI (NASDAQ:SNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business earned $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 12.66% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $4.27 per share. Sanofi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANOFI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNY)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanofi in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sanofi stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN (NYSE:ALEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.0. Earnings for Alexander & Baldwin are expected to grow by 7.35% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.73 per share. Alexander & Baldwin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDER & BALDWIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALEX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexander & Baldwin in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexander & Baldwin stock.

