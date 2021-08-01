PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Its revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. PACCAR has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Earnings for PACCAR are expected to grow by 20.27% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $7.00 per share. PACCAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACCAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCAR)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PACCAR in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PACCAR stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PACCAR

KILROY REALTY (NYSE:KRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($5.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $4.19 per share. Kilroy Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KILROY REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRC)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kilroy Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kilroy Realty stock.

Kilroy Realty

NOKIA (NYSE:NOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nokia are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.32 per share. Nokia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOKIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOK)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nokia in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nokia stock.

Nokia

ONEWATER MARINE (NASDAQ:ONEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for OneWater Marine are expected to grow by 2.16% in the coming year, from $6.02 to $6.15 per share. OneWater Marine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEWATER MARINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONEW)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneWater Marine in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneWater Marine stock.

OneWater Marine