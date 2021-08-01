PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PPBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Its revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Earnings for Pacific Premier Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.08% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.75 per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPBI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Premier Bancorp stock.

CIMPRESS (NASDAQ:CMPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.98. The company earned $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500 million. Cimpress has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year (($2.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cimpress are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to $4.33 per share. Cimpress has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIMPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cimpress in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cimpress stock.

BANCO DE CHILE (NYSE:BCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile last released its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for Banco de Chile are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.89 per share.

IS BANCO DE CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco de Chile in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco de Chile stock.

ULTRALIFE (NASDAQ:ULBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ultralife has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Ultralife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRALIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULBI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultralife in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultralife stock.

