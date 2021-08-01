MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:MANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.4. Earnings for Manhattan Associates are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.18 per share. Manhattan Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MANH)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manhattan Associates in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manhattan Associates stock.

EVERCORE (NYSE:EVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.35. Evercore has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year ($10.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Evercore are expected to decrease by -0.65% in the coming year, from $12.22 to $12.14 per share. Evercore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evercore in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evercore stock.

ZENDESK (NYSE:ZEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Zendesk has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.71) per share. Zendesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZENDESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZEN)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zendesk in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zendesk stock.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:RRBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year ($4.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Red River Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.93% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $3.86 per share. Red River Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RED RIVER BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:RRBI)

