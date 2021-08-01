BOSTON SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:BSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Its revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.0. Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.84 per share. Boston Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSX)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Scientific in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boston Scientific stock.

GFL ENVIRONMENTAL (NYSE:GFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year (($2.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GFL Environmental are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.05 per share. GFL Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GFL ENVIRONMENTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GFL)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GFL Environmental in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GFL Environmental stock.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:DLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.13. Digital Realty Trust has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.1. Earnings for Digital Realty Trust are expected to grow by 7.99% in the coming year, from $6.51 to $7.03 per share. Digital Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLR)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Realty Trust stock.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF (NYSE:DBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Diebold Nixdorf has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year (($2.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diebold Nixdorf are expected to grow by 19.52% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.51 per share. Diebold Nixdorf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIEBOLD NIXDORF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diebold Nixdorf in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diebold Nixdorf stock.

