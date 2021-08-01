CIT GROUP (NYSE:CIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm earned $478 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. CIT Group has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for CIT Group are expected to grow by 11.99% in the coming year, from $4.17 to $4.67 per share. CIT Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CIT Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CIT Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STEVEN MADDEN (NASDAQ:SHOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.6. Earnings for Steven Madden are expected to grow by 25.60% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.11 per share. Steven Madden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEVEN MADDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHOO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Steven Madden in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Steven Madden stock.

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE (NYSE:TAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $3.92 earnings per share over the last year (($3.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to grow by 6.46% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $4.12 per share. Molson Coors Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molson Coors Beverage in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Molson Coors Beverage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANK7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Bank7 are expected to grow by 3.14% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.30 per share. Bank7 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK7 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSVN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank7 in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank7 stock.

