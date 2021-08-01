LUXFER (NYSE:LXFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Its revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Luxfer has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 24.56% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.42 per share. Luxfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUXFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LXFR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luxfer in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luxfer stock.

CANON (NYSE:CAJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Canon are expected to grow by 3.82% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.63 per share. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAJ)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canon in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SLNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Soleno Therapeutics has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Soleno Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.27) per share. Soleno Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLENO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLNO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Soleno Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Soleno Therapeutics stock.

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Capitol Federal Financial are expected to decrease by -5.66% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.50 per share. Capitol Federal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFFN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capitol Federal Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Capitol Federal Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

