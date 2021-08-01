FIRST MERCHANTS (NASDAQ:FRME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for First Merchants are expected to decrease by -6.59% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.40 per share. First Merchants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Merchants in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Merchants stock.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN (NYSE:NSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern has generated $9.25 earnings per share over the last year ($9.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $11.43 to $12.93 per share. Norfolk Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Norfolk Southern in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Norfolk Southern stock.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP (NASDAQ:FDBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.97 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:CVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries has generated $8.25 earnings per share over the last year ($8.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cavco Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cavco Industries stock.

