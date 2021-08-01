MATTEL (NASDAQ:MAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Earnings for Mattel are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.17 per share. Mattel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAT)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mattel in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mattel stock.

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST (NYSE:BXMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.34 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXMT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MASCO (NYSE:MAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 10.80% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $4.00 per share. Masco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masco stock.

SILICOM (NASDAQ:SILC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. Silicom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SILC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicom in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicom stock.

