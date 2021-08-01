PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMBC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year ($4.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.7. Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 21.27% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $5.93 per share. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYLER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TYL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyler Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tyler Technologies stock.

Tyler Technologies

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (NYSE:RDS.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm earned $59.12 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year (($4.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Royal Dutch Shell are expected to grow by 13.28% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $5.29 per share. Royal Dutch Shell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDS.A)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Dutch Shell in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Dutch Shell stock.

Royal Dutch Shell

PLANTRONICS (NYSE:POLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year (($1.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plantronics are expected to grow by 20.17% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.86 per share. Plantronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLANTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:POLY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plantronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Plantronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in POLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Plantronics