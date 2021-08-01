ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:ABG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $12.90 earnings per share over the last year ($16.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Asbury Automotive Group are expected to decrease by -4.76% in the coming year, from $18.27 to $17.40 per share. Asbury Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asbury Automotive Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Asbury Automotive Group stock.

Asbury Automotive Group

MAXLINEAR (NYSE:MXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 15.94% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.60 per share. MaxLinear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXLINEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MXL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MaxLinear in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MaxLinear stock.

MaxLinear

APTARGROUP (NYSE:ATR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. AptarGroup has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $4.19 to $4.52 per share. AptarGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTARGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AptarGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AptarGroup stock.

AptarGroup

ENERGOUS (NASDAQ:WATT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Energous has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Energous are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.50) per share. Energous has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGOUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WATT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energous in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Energous stock.

Energous