ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND (NYSE:ADM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to decrease by -4.60% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $4.36 per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Archer-Daniels-Midland stock.

ARES CAPITAL (NASDAQ:ARCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Earnings for Ares Capital are expected to grow by 2.89% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.78 per share. Ares Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Capital stock.

STMICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:STM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.95 per share. STMicroelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STMICROELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STM)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STMicroelectronics in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” STMicroelectronics stock.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MERC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Mercer International has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mercer International are expected to decrease by -3.13% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.48 per share. Mercer International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MERC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercer International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mercer International stock.

