COMMVAULT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CVLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Its revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Commvault Systems has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Commvault Systems are expected to grow by 32.71% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.42 per share. Commvault Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMVAULT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commvault Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Commvault Systems stock.

Commvault Systems

TRONOX (NYSE:TROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($6.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Earnings for Tronox are expected to grow by 26.42% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.44 per share. Tronox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRONOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TROX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tronox in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tronox stock.

Tronox

NIELSEN (NYSE:NLSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Nielsen are expected to grow by 12.33% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.64 per share. Nielsen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIELSEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLSN)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nielsen in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nielsen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NLSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nielsen

USA TRUCK (NASDAQ:USAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for USA Truck are expected to grow by 1.36% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.23 per share. USA Truck has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN USA TRUCK? (NASDAQ:USAK)

Wall Street analysts have given USA Truck a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but USA Truck wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.