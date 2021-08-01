ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:EFSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to decrease by -3.33% in the coming year, from $4.21 to $4.07 per share. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EFSC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enterprise Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enterprise Financial Services stock.

GENERAL DYNAMICS (NYSE:GD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 9.11% in the coming year, from $11.20 to $12.22 per share. General Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GD)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Dynamics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” General Dynamics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Golden Star Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Golden Star Resources are expected to grow by 121.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.71 per share. Golden Star Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Star Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Golden Star Resources stock.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:LGND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.4. Earnings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -32.93% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $3.32 per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LGND)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock.

