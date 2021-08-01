FIRST CAPITAL (NASDAQ:FCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $9.44 million during the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. First Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOLOGIC (NASDAQ:HOLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year ($7.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -46.50% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $4.13 per share. Hologic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOLX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hologic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hologic stock.

TOTALENERGIES (NYSE:TTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TotalEnergies are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.11 per share. TotalEnergies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOTALENERGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TotalEnergies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TotalEnergies stock.

MATERIALISE (NASDAQ:MTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Materialise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.02 per share. Materialise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATERIALISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTLS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Materialise in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Materialise stock.

