MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:MXIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business earned $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Earnings for Maxim Integrated Products are expected to grow by 13.42% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.55 per share. Maxim Integrated Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MXIM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxim Integrated Products in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Maxim Integrated Products stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

KINROSS GOLD (NYSE:KGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Kinross Gold are expected to grow by 79.59% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.88 per share. Kinross Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINROSS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KGC)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinross Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinross Gold stock.

Kinross Gold

CBRE GROUP (NYSE:CBRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 12.44% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.61 per share. CBRE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBRE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBRE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CBRE Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CBRE Group stock.

CBRE Group

CASA SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Casa Systems are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.25 per share. Casa Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casa Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Casa Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CASA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Casa Systems