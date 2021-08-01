EASTGROUP PROPERTIES (NYSE:EGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.76. The business earned $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has generated $5.38 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. Earnings for EastGroup Properties are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $5.83 to $6.16 per share. EastGroup Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTGROUP PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EastGroup Properties in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EastGroup Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANTERO RESOURCES (NYSE:AR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Antero Resources has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -80.77% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $0.20 per share. Antero Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AR)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Antero Resources stock.

CITRIX SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CTXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Citrix Systems are expected to grow by 23.25% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.87 per share. Citrix Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITRIX SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTXS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citrix Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Citrix Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:WRAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Wrap Technologies has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wrap Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.23) per share. Wrap Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WRAP TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WRAP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wrap Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wrap Technologies stock.

