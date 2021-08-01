BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Business First Bancshares are expected to grow by 0.47% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.14 per share. Business First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFST)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Business First Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Business First Bancshares stock.

YANDEX (NASDAQ:YNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company earned $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.6. Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 110.26% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.64 per share. Yandex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YANDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YNDX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yandex in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yandex stock.

FIRST US BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FUSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. First US Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST US BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:FUSB)

SILK ROAD MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SILK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Silk Road Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.02) per share. Silk Road Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILK ROAD MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SILK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silk Road Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silk Road Medical stock.

