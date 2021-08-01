ECOLAB (NYSE:ECL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year (($4.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ecolab are expected to grow by 21.23% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $6.11 per share. Ecolab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ECOLAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECL)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ecolab in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ecolab stock.

Ecolab

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (NYSE:KL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Kirkland Lake Gold are expected to grow by 2.23% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.21 per share. Kirkland Lake Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kirkland Lake Gold stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (NYSE:BBVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria are expected to grow by 22.81% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.70 per share.

IS BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBVA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ORBCOMM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.03) per share. ORBCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORBCOMM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORBC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORBCOMM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ORBCOMM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORBCOMM