QUANTUMSCAPE (NYSE:QS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. QuantumScape has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for QuantumScape are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.49) per share. QuantumScape has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTUMSCAPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QuantumScape in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” QuantumScape stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DRIVEN BRANDS (NASDAQ:DRVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Driven Brands has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.6. Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 15.63% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.74 per share. Driven Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DRIVEN BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRVN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Driven Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Driven Brands stock.

ASE TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:ASX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for ASE Technology are expected to grow by 16.42% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.78 per share. ASE Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASE Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ASE Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URBAN ONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UONE)

