THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:THG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group has generated $9.32 earnings per share over the last year ($13.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for The Hanover Insurance Group are expected to grow by 13.41% in the coming year, from $8.95 to $10.15 per share. The Hanover Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hanover Insurance Group stock.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:SIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has generated ($4.99) earnings per share over the last year (($5.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Six Flags Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to $1.93 per share. Six Flags Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SIX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Six Flags Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Six Flags Entertainment stock.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:MMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year ($3.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Magellan Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 6.96% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.15 per share. Magellan Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMP)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Magellan Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE NEW HOME (NYSE:NWHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home last posted its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.30) diluted earnings per share). The New Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE NEW HOME? (NYSE:NWHM)

