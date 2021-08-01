HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP (NYSE:HLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Helix Energy Solutions Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.23) per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

YUM CHINA (NYSE:YUMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Yum China has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 21.13% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.35 per share. Yum China has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM CHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUMC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum China in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yum China stock.

JAKKS PACIFIC (NASDAQ:JAKK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year (($10.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JAKKS Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $1.19 per share. JAKKS Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAKKS PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JAKK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JAKKS Pacific in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” JAKKS Pacific stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JAKK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED (NYSE:CODI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm earned $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Compass Diversified are expected to grow by 6.06% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.45 per share. Compass Diversified has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS DIVERSIFIED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CODI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Diversified in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Compass Diversified stock.

