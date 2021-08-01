STRYKER (NYSE:SYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.4. Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 13.29% in the coming year, from $9.18 to $10.40 per share. Stryker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRYKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYK)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stryker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stryker stock.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL (NYSE:SID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional are expected to decrease by -35.49% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $2.09 per share. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SID, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (NASDAQ:TROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group has generated $9.58 earnings per share over the last year ($11.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for T. Rowe Price Group are expected to grow by 3.11% in the coming year, from $12.55 to $12.94 per share. T. Rowe Price Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS T. ROWE PRICE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TROW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T. Rowe Price Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” T. Rowe Price Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. NETSTREIT has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Earnings for NETSTREIT are expected to decrease by -3.53% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.82 per share. NETSTREIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETSTREIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTST)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NETSTREIT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NETSTREIT stock.

