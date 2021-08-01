TECK RESOURCES (NYSE:TECK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teck Resources has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teck Resources are expected to grow by 3.40% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.43 per share. Teck Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TECK)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teck Resources in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teck Resources stock.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS (NYSE:ESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.51 per share. Element Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEMENT SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Element Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Element Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRADEWEB MARKETS (NASDAQ:TW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.3. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.65 per share. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRADEWEB MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TW)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tradeweb Markets in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tradeweb Markets stock.

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Bridgewater Bancshares are expected to remain at $1.50 per share in the coming year. Bridgewater Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bridgewater Bancshares stock.

