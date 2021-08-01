FIRST BANK (NASDAQ:FRBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for First Bank are expected to decrease by -12.42% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.41 per share. First Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRBA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Bank stock.

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES (NYSE:MAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.3. Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 7.75% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $7.09 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid-America Apartment Communities stock.

T-MOBILE US (NASDAQ:TMUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Earnings for T-Mobile US are expected to grow by 39.17% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $3.02 per share. T-Mobile US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS T-MOBILE US A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMUS)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T-Mobile US in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” T-Mobile US stock.

LADDER CAPITAL (NYSE:LADR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for Ladder Capital are expected to grow by 620.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.72 per share. Ladder Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LADDER CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LADR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ladder Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ladder Capital stock.

