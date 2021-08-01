ALBANY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:AIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 16.61% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.30 per share. Albany International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBANY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albany International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Albany International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MOODY’S (NYSE:MCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s has generated $10.15 earnings per share over the last year ($10.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 5.78% in the coming year, from $11.42 to $12.08 per share. Moody’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOODY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moody’s in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Moody’s stock.

LANDEC (NASDAQ:LNDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Landec are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.01 per share. Landec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNDC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landec in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Landec stock.

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SIMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company earned $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180 million. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 17.31% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $5.49 per share. Silicon Motion Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIMO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Motion Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicon Motion Technology stock.

