ENCOMPASS HEALTH (NYSE:EHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $4.14 to $4.42 per share. Encompass Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCOMPASS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EHC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encompass Health in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encompass Health stock.

THE ENSIGN GROUP (NASDAQ:ENSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for The Ensign Group are expected to grow by 9.17% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $3.69 per share. The Ensign Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ENSIGN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENSG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Ensign Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Ensign Group stock.

CLARIVATE (NYSE:CLVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clarivate are expected to grow by 20.55% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.88 per share. Clarivate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARIVATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLVT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarivate in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarivate stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year (($3.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 166.67% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.88 per share. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock.

