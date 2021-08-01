EPR PROPERTIES (NYSE:EPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.40. The company earned $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year (($2.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EPR Properties are expected to grow by 54.39% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $3.69 per share. EPR Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPR PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EPR Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EPR Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EPR Properties

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (NYSE:EQC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Commonwealth has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.6. Equity Commonwealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY COMMONWEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Commonwealth in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Commonwealth stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equity Commonwealth

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($6.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 11.46% in the coming year, from $8.64 to $9.63 per share. AGCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGCO)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AGCO in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AGCO stock.

AGCO

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:RNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.34. Ranger Energy Services has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.93) diluted earnings per share). Ranger Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGER ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNGR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ranger Energy Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ranger Energy Services stock.

Ranger Energy Services