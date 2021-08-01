ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (NYSE:ROK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year ($13.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Rockwell Automation are expected to grow by 7.44% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $9.96 per share. Rockwell Automation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKWELL AUTOMATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROK)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rockwell Automation in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rockwell Automation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ICL GROUP (NYSE:ICL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.3. Earnings for ICL Group are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.47 per share. ICL Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ICL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICL Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ICL Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WELLTOWER (NYSE:WELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.71. Welltower has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Earnings for Welltower are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.56 per share. Welltower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLTOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WELL)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Welltower in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Welltower stock.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TVTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics has generated ($3.56) earnings per share over the last year (($4.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Travere Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.17) to ($3.14) per share. Travere Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TVTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travere Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Travere Therapeutics stock.

