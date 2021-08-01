THE FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FBMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.71% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.83 per share. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBMS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The First Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The First Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUNCOR ENERGY (NYSE:SU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm earned $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.6. Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to decrease by -22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.56 per share. Suncor Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNCOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suncor Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Suncor Energy stock.

OHIO VALLEY BANC (NASDAQ:OVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc last released its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Ohio Valley Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNI)

HNI last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. HNI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HNI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HNI in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HNI stock.

