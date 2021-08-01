ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:AWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year ($3.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Earnings for Armstrong World Industries are expected to grow by 14.65% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.46 per share. Armstrong World Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong World Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong World Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:NOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($2.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.09) per share. Sunnova Energy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOVA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunnova Energy International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunnova Energy International stock.

ARES MANAGEMENT (NYSE:ARES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 27.23% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.85 per share. Ares Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARES)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Management stock.

CEDAR REALTY TRUST (NYSE:CDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year ($3.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for Cedar Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -1.21% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.45 per share. Cedar Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEDAR REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cedar Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cedar Realty Trust stock.

