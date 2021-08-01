PULTEGROUP (NYSE:PHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Its revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. PulteGroup has generated $4.71 earnings per share over the last year ($5.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $7.68 to $8.51 per share. PulteGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULTEGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PulteGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PulteGroup stock.

MSA SAFETY (NYSE:MSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. MSA Safety has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.5. Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 16.74% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.44 per share. MSA Safety has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSA SAFETY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSA Safety in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” MSA Safety stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORTIS (NYSE:FTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Fortis are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.38 per share. Fortis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortis in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WEST BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WTBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for West Bancorporation are expected to decrease by -8.21% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.46 per share. West Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEST BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTBA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for West Bancorporation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” West Bancorporation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

