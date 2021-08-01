RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:RTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm earned $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Its revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year (($1.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Raytheon Technologies are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.76 per share. Raytheon Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RTX)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raytheon Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Raytheon Technologies stock.

Raytheon Technologies

AGNICO EAGLE MINES (NYSE:AEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($2.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.97 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNICO EAGLE MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Agnico Eagle Mines stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines

PINTEREST (NYSE:PINS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pinterest are expected to grow by 388.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.44 per share. Pinterest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINTEREST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PINS)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinterest in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinterest stock.

Pinterest

CRYOLIFE (NYSE:CRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CryoLife has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CryoLife are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $0.22 per share. CryoLife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRYOLIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CryoLife in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CryoLife stock.

CryoLife