FISERV (NASDAQ:FISV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business earned $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.9. Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 17.28% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.38 per share. Fiserv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISERV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FISV)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiserv in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiserv stock.

BUNGE (NYSE:BG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BG)

Bunge last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge has generated $8.30 earnings per share over the last year ($14.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Earnings for Bunge are expected to decrease by -16.79% in the coming year, from $7.86 to $6.54 per share. Bunge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUNGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bunge in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bunge stock.

DEXCOM (NASDAQ:DXCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.1. Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 51.39% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.27 per share. DexCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEXCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DXCM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DexCom in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DexCom stock.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR (NYSE:MX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magnachip Semiconductor has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($7.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Magnachip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 23.61% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.89 per share.

IS MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnachip Semiconductor stock.

