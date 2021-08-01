HUBBELL (NYSE:HUBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year ($6.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Earnings for Hubbell are expected to grow by 11.70% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.45 per share. Hubbell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUBBELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUBB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hubbell in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hubbell stock.

REGAL BELOIT (NYSE:RBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit has generated $5.77 earnings per share over the last year ($5.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Earnings for Regal Beloit are expected to grow by 10.47% in the coming year, from $7.83 to $8.65 per share. Regal Beloit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGAL BELOIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regal Beloit in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regal Beloit stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. PG&E has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year (($3.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PG&E are expected to grow by 8.91% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.10 per share. PG&E has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PG&E A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PCG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PG&E in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PG&E stock.

LANDOS BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:LABP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Landos Biopharma has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Landos Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($2.65) per share. Landos Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDOS BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LABP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landos Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Landos Biopharma stock.

