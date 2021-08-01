FIVE9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Five9 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.24) per share. Five9 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE9 A BUY RIGHT NOW?

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five9 in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Five9 stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FIVN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Five9

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES EARNINGS INFORMATION

Integra LifeSciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.33 per share. Integra LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW?

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Integra LifeSciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Integra LifeSciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IART, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Integra LifeSciences

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES EARNINGS INFORMATION

Bio-Rad Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($135.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIO-RAD LABORATORIES?

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS EARNINGS INFORMATION

Financial Institutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Earnings for Financial Institutions are expected to decrease by -11.36% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $3.20 per share. Financial Institutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Financial Institutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Financial Institutions stock.

Financial Institutions