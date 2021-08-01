FIVE STAR BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Five Star Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.84% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $1.96 per share. Five Star Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE STAR BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSBC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Star Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Five Star Bancorp stock.

Five Star Bancorp

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:UMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for United Microelectronics are expected to grow by 15.52% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.67 per share. United Microelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED MICROELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UMC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Microelectronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Microelectronics stock.

United Microelectronics

MASTERCARD (NYSE:MA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($6.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. Earnings for Mastercard are expected to grow by 32.99% in the coming year, from $7.79 to $10.36 per share. Mastercard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASTERCARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MA)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mastercard in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mastercard stock.

Mastercard

SANDSTORM GOLD (NYSE:SAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Earnings for Sandstorm Gold are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.23 per share. Sandstorm Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANDSTORM GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAND)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sandstorm Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sandstorm Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sandstorm Gold