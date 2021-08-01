INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:IBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -1.93% in the coming year, from $5.17 to $5.07 per share. Independent Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank Group stock.

Independent Bank Group

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (NASDAQ:ADP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($5.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Earnings for Automatic Data Processing are expected to grow by 9.92% in the coming year, from $5.95 to $6.54 per share. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Automatic Data Processing in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Automatic Data Processing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Automatic Data Processing

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:SOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.31 per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SOI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SOI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

HUB GROUP (NASDAQ:HUBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 19.53% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.04 per share. Hub Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HUBG)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hub Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hub Group stock.

Hub Group