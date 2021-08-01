JETBLUE AIRWAYS (NASDAQ:JBLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Its revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated ($5.68) earnings per share over the last year (($4.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JetBlue Airways are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.38) to $1.33 per share. JetBlue Airways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JETBLUE AIRWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JBLU)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JetBlue Airways in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” JetBlue Airways stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JBLU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MERITAGE HOMES (NYSE:MTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($12.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 14.15% in the coming year, from $14.70 to $16.78 per share. Meritage Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERITAGE HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meritage Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Meritage Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES (NASDAQ:GLPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to grow by 3.94% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.43 per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLPI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaming and Leisure Properties stock.

SHORE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SHBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Shore Bancshares are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.29 per share. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHORE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHBI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shore Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shore Bancshares stock.

