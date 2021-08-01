UMB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UMBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company earned $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. Its revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UMB Financial has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year ($7.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for UMB Financial are expected to decrease by -12.57% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $6.05 per share. UMB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UMBF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UMB Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UMB Financial stock.

UMB Financial

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST (NYSE:EPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. Earnings for Essential Properties Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.81% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.42 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPRT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Properties Realty Trust stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

DOLBY LABORATORIES (NYSE:DLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Earnings for Dolby Laboratories are expected to grow by 17.28% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.19 per share. Dolby Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLBY LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dolby Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dolby Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dolby Laboratories

RIVERVIEW BANCORP (NASDAQ:RVSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Riverview Bancorp are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.76 per share. Riverview Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIVERVIEW BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVSB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Riverview Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Riverview Bancorp stock.

Riverview Bancorp