IS ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATIP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATI Physical Therapy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ATI Physical Therapy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATIP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GARMIN (NASDAQ:GRMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year ($5.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 12.38% in the coming year, from $5.33 to $5.99 per share. Garmin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARMIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRMN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garmin in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Garmin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST UNITED (NASDAQ:FUNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. First United has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for First United are expected to decrease by -12.96% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.35 per share. First United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST UNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUNC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First United in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First United stock.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES (NYSE:GOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes last released its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.15. The firm earned $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year (($6.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.14) to $0.04 per share. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOL)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

