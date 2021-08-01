GENERAL ELECTRIC (NYSE:GE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GE)

General Electric last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business earned $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Its revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for General Electric are expected to grow by 108.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.52 per share. General Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Electric in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” General Electric stock.

General Electric

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY (NYSE:FBHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year ($4.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Fortune Brands Home & Security are expected to grow by 11.01% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $6.25 per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBHS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortune Brands Home & Security stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

TC ENERGY (NYSE:TRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy last announced its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Earnings for TC Energy are expected to grow by 2.92% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $3.53 per share. TC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TC ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TC Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TC Energy stock.

TC Energy

CONNECTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for ConnectOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -4.26% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.70 per share. ConnectOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONNECTONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNOB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ConnectOne Bancorp stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp