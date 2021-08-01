IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Its revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.0. Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 14.97% in the coming year, from $8.15 to $9.37 per share. IQVIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IQVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IQV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IQVIA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IQVIA stock.

IQVIA

SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($3.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -8.65% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.64 per share. Service Co. International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Service Co. International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Service Co. International stock.

Service Co. International

REPUBLIC SERVICES (NYSE:RSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Earnings for Republic Services are expected to grow by 9.64% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.21 per share. Republic Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPUBLIC SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Services in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Services stock.

Republic Services

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CNSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Consolidated Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Consolidated Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNSL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consolidated Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Consolidated Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNSL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Consolidated Communications