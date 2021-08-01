JUNIPER NETWORKS (NYSE:JNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Earnings for Juniper Networks are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.30 per share. Juniper Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JUNIPER NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JNPR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Juniper Networks in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Juniper Networks stock.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE (NASDAQ:GSHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.4. Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 96.08% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $1.00 per share. Goosehead Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSHD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Goosehead Insurance in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Goosehead Insurance stock.

ARGENX (NASDAQ:ARGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx has generated ($13.30) earnings per share over the last year (($12.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($12.98) to ($15.67) per share. argenx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARGENX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARGX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for argenx in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” argenx stock.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS (NASDAQ:LLNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Limelight Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.09) per share. Limelight Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMELIGHT NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LLNW)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limelight Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Limelight Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LLNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

