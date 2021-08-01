AGILE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agile Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.40) per share. Agile Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGRX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agile Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agile Therapeutics stock.

Agile Therapeutics

ROLLINS (NYSE:ROL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.5. Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.70 per share. Rollins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROLLINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rollins in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rollins stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rollins

ALTRIA GROUP (NYSE:MO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $4.84 per share. Altria Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTRIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altria Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altria Group stock.

Altria Group

LEMAITRE VASCULAR (NASDAQ:LMAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Earnings for LeMaitre Vascular are expected to grow by 11.94% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.50 per share. LeMaitre Vascular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEMAITRE VASCULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMAT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LeMaitre Vascular in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LeMaitre Vascular stock.

LeMaitre Vascular