BOYD GAMING (NYSE:BYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company earned $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boyd Gaming has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.0. Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to grow by 7.49% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.59 per share. Boyd Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOYD GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BYD)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boyd Gaming in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boyd Gaming stock.

INMODE (NASDAQ:INMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($2.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Earnings for InMode are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.30 per share. InMode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMODE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INMD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMode in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” InMode stock.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MHK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries has generated $8.83 earnings per share over the last year ($9.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 10.16% in the coming year, from $13.88 to $15.29 per share. Mohawk Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOHAWK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MHK)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mohawk Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mohawk Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MHK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FVCBANKCORP (NASDAQ:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for FVCBankcorp are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.25 per share. FVCBankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FVCBANKCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FVCB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FVCBankcorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FVCBankcorp stock.

